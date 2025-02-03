Jets' Aaron Rodgers Might Shockingly Reunite With Robert Saleh On 49ers
A big-time franchise may be emerging as a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers.
New York Jets fans are waiting with bated breath for a decision from Rodgers about the upcoming season.
If Rodgers retires, who will head coach Aaron Glenn turn to at QB1?
And if Rodgers continues playing NFL football for a team that isn’t the Jets, where will he land?
While Rodgers has been linked in rumors to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, a new report from Athlon Sports’ Joe Simile has brought another possible Rodgers destination into the fold: San Francisco.
“Brock Purdy has entered contract discussions with the team,” Simile wrote. “However, a reported ask of $60 million annually might not mesh well with the 49ers' other salary cap considerations.”
“Aaron Rodgers, if he decides to return to the NFL, could become available. After a disappointing stint with the Jets in which the team went 5-12 this season, Rodgers could find himself playing elsewhere.”
“The Chico, California, native had previously expressed interest in playing for his hometown 49ers. During the 2021 offseason, 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan reached out to inquire about Rodgers' availability.”
“The 49ers could benefit from a veteran like Rodgers, with weapons such as Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, there could be enough firepower there to make a playoff run. Meanwhile, the 49ers could look to draft a quarterback to develop under Rodgers while still being competitive during their tight contention window.”
“If Rodgers were to be released from the Jets, the 49ers could sign him significantly cheaper since they wouldn't be responsible for his $113 million contract.”
The 49ers are a fascinating team for Rodgers because if they are legitimate suitors, it suddenly feels like Rodgers would have a better chance to win there than by returning to New York.
Something about Pittsburgh — and certainly Las Vegas — feels a bit murky in the above regard. One would assume it would be a more empowering situation for Rodgers to continue onwards with the Jets than join the Steelers or Raiders.
But San Francisco presents an entirely different situation.
Joining an organization that has recently been within one win of a title and has a rock-solid coaching and personnel infrastructure in place might be exactly what Rodgers needs to be pulled away from the Jets.
Could Rodgers be reuniting with Robert Saleh in San Fran? We will know soon enough.
