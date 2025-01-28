Aaron Rodgers Should Give Jets Decision 'By The Super Bowl,' Says Analyst
Should Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets establish a decision deadline with Aaron Rodgers?
Rodgers said less than two weeks ago that he plans on taking some time to decide about the 2025 season.
Rodgers also said that he was waiting to see who the Jets hired to fill their coaching and GM vacancies before coming to a decision.
Well, now that New York introduced Glenn as head coach and Darren Mougey as GM on Monday, all eyes are on Rodgers. Is Rodgers also going to wait and see who New York hires as offensive coordinator before moving his chess piece?
Glenn acknowledged on Monday that he and Mougey have communicated with Rodgers via text, but beyond that, little is known about what is going on in Rodgers’ mind right now.
With the 2025 NFL season more than seven months away, some might assume that Rodgers has all the time in the world to decide on his future, but that’s not the reality.
With Glenn, Mougey, and the Jets organization facing many personnel decisions this offseason, establishing a starting quarterback is of urgent importance. That’s why the Jets need to know about Rodgers very soon.
How soon, exactly?
Glenn hasn’t provided any sort of Rodgers decision timeline to the public, nor has he insinuated that he’s established one with Rodgers.
On Monday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky appeared on the NFL on ESPN program and provided a compelling take on how the Jets should approach the situation.
“I think you’re telling Aaron Rodgers, ‘You can have until the Super Bowl,’” Orlovsky said. “By the Super Bowl, you gotta tell us if you’re playing or not.”
“If we want you here (which they do), you gotta let us know by the Super Bowl.”
With the Jets having played their last game on January 5, Orlovsky’s deadline would provide Rodgers with over a month since the end of the season to decide on his future. Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9.
If Rodgers decides to return by then, perhaps Rodgers and the Jets could steal some of the news attention away from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles by announcing his decision on Super Bowl Sunday. It would be a Dallas Cowboys-esque marketing move that would be embraced by Jets fans.
