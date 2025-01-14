NFL Legend Has Strong Message For Jets' Aaron Rodgers On Retirement
Have we seen the last of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers?
The only person who likely has any knowledge about that is Rodgers himself. He said he was going to take some time after the season to determine whether or not he wants to return to the National Football League for a 21st season.
Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time Most Valuable Player, four-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. He has accomplished everything one could hope to do on a football field and yet he still tallied 28 touchdown passes to just 11 interceptions at 40 years old coming off a torn Achilles.
It may have been a tough overall year for the Jets, but Rodgers looked like he has something left in the tank. Rodgers recently turned 41 years old and really it seems like a toss-up whether or not he will return.
One player who knows a thing or two about Rodgers as well as the tough decision about when to hang up his cleats certainly is NFL legend Brett Favre. He weighed in on Rogers' decision with some advice to TMZ Sports.
"He's got something left," Favre said. "I think I'm right in saying that he has a lot of juice left in the tank...I just know that he still can play. It's just a matter of does he want to and does he want to give it his all and does a team want to take a chance on him...
"If there's any little inkling in him that wants to play and prove that he can still do it at a high level, then I would say do it."
Favre famously flip-flopped on his decision to retire. He obviously followed a similar career path to Rodgers as they both spent plenty of time with the Green Bay Packers and now both have played for the Jets. Will Rodgers give it a go for one more year? It sounds like Favre thinks he should.
More NFL: Jets Polarizing Coach Candidate Takes Shot At Patriots’ Mike Vrabel