Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign Massive Deal With Shocking AFC Team
The New York Jets face a difficult decision with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They could keep him and try to run it back with the same quarterback as 2024. Or they could cut him and start fresh with a new head coach and a new signal caller.
It seems like the Jets are trending toward keeping Rodgers and building around him for another season, but things could quickly change. Not everybody believes the 41-year-old will be a Jet by September.
Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette was recently asked where Rodgers would be by the time the 2025 season begins. This is how Dougherty responded:
"Quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course that’s just a wild guess. But I don’t think they hired 73-year-old Pete Carroll (74 in September) to head up a several-year rebuild," Dougherty wrote. "They have a ton of cap room (approx. $95M) to improve their talent base and could draft a QB in the first round but not have to play him as a rookie if they had Rodgers.
"Of course, maybe they’ll trade for Sam Darnold if the Vikings are open to tagging and trading him, or maybe they’ll trade for Kirk Cousins. But Rodgers to Vegas is as good a guess as anywhere. Probably depends on what Tom Brady thinks, sounds like he has a lot of influence there now."
The Raiders have the cap space to bring in Rodgers along side a lot of other talent. Las Vegas is a huge market with a lot of potential. Bringing in Pete Carroll as the next head coach will help quite a bit as well.
If the Raiders can land Rodgers, their rebuild might not take as long as anticipated.
