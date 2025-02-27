Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'Reached Out' To Struggling NFC Team: Insider
Free agency will kick off across the National Football League in a few weeks and soon enough we will know more about Aaron Rodgers' future.
He's technically still a member of the New York Jets organization. Rodgers likely will be released when the new NFL calendar year begins on March 12th or right around then. The Jets are moving on from him and we should see the official move in the near future.
After that, he will have the opportunity to go elsewhere if he decides to play another year. There's been a lot of chatter recently about the Los Angeles Rams if they were to move on from Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been linked to the New York Giants in trade rumors.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared on Wednesday that he has head that Rodgers also has reached out to the Giants.
"He might be having trouble finding a good team that wants him," Florio said. "There was talk at the Combine on Tuesday that Rodgers has reached out to the Giants. Usually, we don’t traffic in things we’ve heard. Because we hear plenty of things that might or might not be true. The way I heard this specific thing, however, leads me to believe it’s more likely than not true. It’s a surprising twist, to say the least. Currently, the Giants are not objectively 'good.'
"They could end up being better in 2025 than they were in 2024, and Rodgers could help them get there. Playing for the Giants also would result in Rodgers not having to move. It’s unclear whether the Giants would be interested in Rodgers. Yes, he could be better than other options they’ll have, especially if he’ll take less cash in order to stick it a little bit (or a lot) to the Jets, who didn’t want to keep him. But Giants fans who witnessed his two years with the other team in town might not be interested in signing up for a year or two with a guy whose star is fading."
New York has made it clear that it is looking for a quarterback. Rodgers tossed 28 touchdowns last year and would be better than any option the team has had in years if some sort of partnership came to fruition.
The Giants certainly have struggled in recent years, They won three games in 2024 and six games in 2023. Maybe Rodgers could help the Giants turn things around in the short term.
