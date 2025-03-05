Jets' Davante Adams Could Have Suitor In AFC East After Release
The New York Jets made yet another big decision on Tuesday.
New York is reportedly moving on from six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams after a brief stint in the organization, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Jets are releasing WR Davante Adams, per source," Schefter said.
This isn't too shocking. It recently was reported that the Jets were taking trade calls on Adams after Deebo Samuel was dealt from the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders. While this is the case, it never seemed likely that a deal would get done. Adams was going to have a cap hit over $38 million if the Jets didn't move on from him.
Now, the Jets will get nearly $30 million in cap space back with free agency set to kick off next week.
Where could Adams end up going now that he's going to head to the open market? There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of him going to the West Coast or possibly reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport even shared that the "pull" of going to the West Coast is "very real."
"While the assumption has been that Davante Adams wants to play with Aaron Rodgers (and historically, that's been the plan), my understanding is the pull of being on the West Coast is very real," Rapoport said.
While this is the case, could another team in the AFC East pursue him? The Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard recently shared that the New England Patriots could be a fit for Adams if he were cut. He even insinuated that Adams got along well with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
There's no guarantee that the Patriots are going to go after Adams, but he now is one of the top receivers on the open market and New England needs a playmaker for young quarterback Drake Maye. It makes perfect sense to move on from Adams from a financial perspective but it would be devastating if he were to land in New England and help the Patriots get back to contention.
