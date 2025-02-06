Could Jets Target Eagles Breakout Star After Super Bowl?
It's a new era with the New York Jets and they clearly have some holes to fill this offseason.
New York has completely reimagined the coaching staff. New general manager Darren Mougey even has started to make other changes in the front office as well. It's clear that changes are here for New York and once the offseason kicks off, the Jets will be able to take a look at the roster.
The Jets could use a boost on the edge after the trade for Haason Reddick didn't work out in their favor. He's heading to free agency and it would make sense to replace him. The New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy made a list of players the Jets and New York Giants should target from the Super Bowl teams and suggested Eagles breakout star Zack Baun for the Jets.
"Eagles LB Zack Baun: The Defensive Player of the Year finalist was a role player off the edge with the (New Orleans Saints) for four seasons before becoming the best one-year bargain in the NFL," Dunleavy said. "He is due a big raise. Quincy Williams, a 2023 All-Pro, will be in his walk year next season. C.J. Mosley is a possible salary cap casualty after a serious neck injury, and Jamien Sherwood is a free agent.
"Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was a Saints defensive coach in 2020 when they gave up significant draft capital to move up and pick Baun in the third round."
Baun has been one of the best stories of the 2024 NFL season. He signed with the Eagles after being a role player for the Saints over the last four years. He was given a bigger opportunity and made the most of it. Baun arguably was the best linebacker in football in 2024. He earned a Pro Bowl nod, was named to the first-team All-Pro, and is a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
If the Jets want to add a linebacker this offseason, Baun would be a great option and has a tie to Glenn as Dunleavy mentioned.
