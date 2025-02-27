Jets Country

Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shockingly Predicted To Sign With NFC Contender

Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be headed to the west coast.

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have made the decision to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. While New York is going to be left scrambling and looking for a quarterback this offseason, the same can be said for Rodgers.

Rodgers has been connected to a lot of different teams, but he might not be any franchise's first option this offseason.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted Rodgers would sign with the Seattle Seahawks following his release from the Jets.

"After his imminent Jets release, Rodgers replacing Geno Smith should be the most appealing situation for both player and team," Iyer wrote. "Seattle has the required offensive weapons under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and a rising young defense for coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks are in a tough cap spot, but this would be facilitated by clearing Smith and a few others from the salary table."

Rodgers to Seattle is a new connection that hasn't made its rounds around the media just yet, but it could make sense.

The 41-year-old is certainly a step up from what Geno Smith produced in 2024. Smith has taken a bit of a step back over the last two seasons following an incredible 2022 campaign.

With all the weapons in Seattle, Rodgers would likely be willing to sign there in an attempt to compete. If the Seahawks can save money and improve the roster by cutting Smith and signing Rodgers, this deal could make a lot of sense for both parties.

Zach Pressnell
