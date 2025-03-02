Jets Planning To Cut Ties With $140 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler
It sounds like the New York Jets have made yet another difficult decision about a superstar.
New York announced that it will be moving on from 10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason right around the Super Bowl. There has been chatter since about the future of his friend and fellow star Davante Adams.
Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and is widely considered to be one of the best overall receivers in football from the last 10 years. He was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders this past season to reunite him with Rodgers and he's under contract for two more years. He signed a five-year, $140 million deal but with a cap hit over $38 million in 2025, there has been a lot of chatter about his future.
It seems like the team has made a decision as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that New York will be moving on from him either through a trade or by releasing him.
"Sources say the Jets are now taking calls on a big-name receiver Davante Adams," Rapoport said. "My understanding is that this is a process that is going to go on for the next couple of days. If they cannot find a trade partner for Davante Adams, I am told that they are expected to release him. So moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Moving on from his partner in crime Davante Adams essentially...Thought they would do something special together for the Jets but did not transpire how anybody thought. Rodgers now gone, Davante Adams expected to be gone as well."
What is New York going to do next?
