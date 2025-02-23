Jets' Aaron Rodgers To Rams? Matthew Stafford News Sparks Bold Prediction
Could there be a big change coming to the Los Angeles Rams?
It was reported on Saturday that the Rams have given Matthew Stafford permission to seek a trade, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on the "The Rich Eisen Show."
“It certainly sounds as if the priority is for Stafford to return to the LA Rams, but again, this went all the way into July, if not August, last year before they were able to work out a deal,” Pelissero said. “We’ll see exactly what direction this goes.
“It would make sense for this to, one way or another, come to a head within the next few weeks here because everybody is going to need an alternative if they’re not able to work something out in LA.”
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio followed up the news by sharing that he heard a prediction from an "experienced G.M" that Stafford could go to the New York Giants and Aaron Rodgers to the Rams.
"The Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will become not only Tampering Central but also the thickest patch in the NFL grapevine of the offseason," Florio said. "Rumors will be rampant. Some will be accurate, some won’t be. This year, the chatter is starting early.
"Based on recent reports and public comments and other things churning in the broader NFL rumor mill, one experienced G.M. has a prediction as to how the Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers companion mysteries will be resolved. Step one, Stafford gets traded to the Giants. Step two, Rodgers signs with the Rams."
This isn't the first time that the New York Jets star has been mentioned as a fit for the Rams. With the news about Stafford, it seems like there could be some real smoke to the chatter.
