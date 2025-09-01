Jets-Chiefs Pulled Off 'Minor Miracle,' Per Anonymous Scout
The New York Jets were busy in the trade market as crunch time approached ahead of the deadline to finalize initial 53-man rosters.
New York specifically took a look at the defensive tackle position. The Jets acquired Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs and both are currently are on the Jets' active roster. One guy who the Jets initially signed this offseason as a potential answer for the position was Derrick Nnadi. But, he longer is with the franchise. The Jets traded Nnadi back to the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City and won three Super Bowls.
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a new edition of the "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini" podcast and one nugget that stood out was that an anonymous scout told Cimini that the fact that the Jets were able to get anything back for Nnadi was a "minor miracle" and that Nnadi "looked washed" in New York with the Jets.
The Jets have been busy at the buzzer
"The Jets, they trade Derrick Nnadi," Cimini said. "Those are two guys we thought early on that might be battling for a starting job. Nnadi, as one scout from a team told me, he 'looked washed.' I mean, he just looked like he's done. The Jets ended up getting something for him, which is a minor miracle."
Nnadi is just 29 years old and signed with the Jets as a free agent and was traded to the Chiefs with a conditional seventh-round pick for a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick. All in all, the Jets are looking improved at the position and got something in return for Nnadi. What else could you ask for?
Quinnen Williams is a star, but the Jets were thin behind him at the position. Nnadi isn't with the team any longer, but the Jets are in a significantly better place thanks to the addition of Phillips and Briggs, at least on paper.
We'll start being able to see how true this statement is starting in jusy six days when the Jets begin the 2025 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
More NFL: ESPN Identifies 'Biggest Concern' For New York Jets