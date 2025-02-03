Jets Denied Interview Request For Commanders Coach: Report
The New York Jets' coaching staff has been completely altered this offseason.
New York began the big moves by bringing in Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach. Glenn made it clear the Jets job was his top choice and where he wanted to land. He helped to transform the Detroit Lions' defense and now has a tall task ahead of him.
The Jets are coming off a disappointing 5-12 season and clearly are looking to make big changes. With Glenn now in place, the team has been looking to fill out his staff in recent weeks. The Jets have struck quickly and often and have filled a handful of roles.
New York landed former Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London for the Jets job on Sunday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported on Sunday that the Jets at least wanted to interview Washington Commanders assistant QBs coach David Blough for the role, but were denied.
"In related news: The Commanders blocked assistant QBs coach David Blough from interviewing for the Jets job," Pelissero said. "He’s staying in Washington."
The Commanders clearly got a lot of success out of the quarterback position in 2024 with rookie phenom Jayden Daniels. It's unknown why exactly the Commanders denied the request, but maybe they wanted to keep continuity for Daniels for year No. 2. That is just speculation, though.
All in all, the Jets landed a solid option for the job in London so no harm, no foul.
More NFL: Jets Make Another Veteran Addition To Aaron Glenn's Staff: Report