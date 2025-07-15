Jets All-Pro Isn't Elite, Per Anonymous Coach
The New York Jets have one of the best linebackers in the National Football League, but there is still room for growth.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column with executives, coaches, and scouts ranking the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL.
Jets linebacker Quincy Williams came in at No. 10, but an anonymous coach shared that he isn't at an elite level because to be there you need to "consistently take the ball away."
"No. 10. Quincy Williams, New York Jets," Fowler shared. "Highest ranking: 2 | Lowest ranking: Unranked. Age: 28 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention Williams backed up an All-Pro season in 2023 with another strong performance, earning several top-three votes. He held off several top competitors, including future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner, for the 10th spot. 'Zero to 100 closing speed sideline to sideline,' an NFL defensive coach said. 'Will strike you. Dog.'
"Williams lives in the backfield, combining for 41 tackles for loss since 2022. His pass deflections decreased from 10 to four year over year. 'He's a Pro Bowl-caliber player, elite speed and burst to close, plays physical and bigger than he is -- but to be elite you have to consistently take the ball away and he hasn't done that,' a veteran NFL defensive coach said. To that point, Williams has one career interception, which came in 2023. But he did force four fumbles in 2024."
The Jets' defense look like they are going to turn things around on paper right now. If that is the case, it would mean that Williams has a big year. He was named to the First-Team All-Pro in 2023, but didn't land a spot in 2024. Will he bounce back in 2025?
