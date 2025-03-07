Jets All-Pro Reveals 1st Thing Aaron Glenn Told Him After Hiring
Over the last few months, a lot of the chatter about the New York Jets has been about who will not be in the organization moving forward.
The Jets went through an exhaustive head coaching search and landed Aaron Glenn to help lead the team into the future. He seemed like the team's top choice from the jump and they were fortunate to reunite with the former New York star.
Glenn has been nothing short of impressive since taking over the job. He's appeared in front of the media a few times and each time has come away positively. There's obviously going to be a lot of turnover with the organization this offseason, but that doesn't mean that the team is planning to rebuild. There's some serious talent in place right now even after a five-win season.
If the Jets have a solid offseason, maybe they could surprise some people in 2025. We will start to see a lot of movement across the league next week and it will be our first concrete look into what the team's strategy could be this offseason.
One encouraging sign is the fact that All-Pro Quincy Williams shared that in his first conversation with Glenn he said that the team isn't planning a rebuild and wants to win as fast as possible, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Quincy Williams was in Dublin for the launch of the Jets Girls Flag league in Ireland and spoke to some reporters," Rosenblatt said. "He told BBC Sport NI this about Aaron Glenn: 'I've talked to AG a couple of times and I'm very excited. He's one of those coaches that is straightforward with you.
"The first thing he said was 'I came here to win, not to rebuild' and I'm on the same page as him and ready to win."
The offseason has been full of chatter and speculation to this point. We should start to see real moves next week and it sounds like the Jets aren't going to be waiting around.
