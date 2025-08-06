Jets' Allen Lazard Decision Revealed After Rumors
The New York Jets have been the subject of plenty of speculation this offseason.
That's not shocking. There has been more turnover this offseason for the Jets than at any point over the last few years. It started with the signing of Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the general manager. From there, the Jets have moved on from superstars (Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and CJ Mosley among others) while also infusing the franchise with youth (Justin Fields, Mason Taylor, and Armand Membou among others).
The focus of the organization is different than it was even at this point last year. New York added flashy, expensive veterans with the hope that they would mesh with Rodgers and propel the team back to the playoffs. In theory, it was a great idea on paper to add guys like Adams or Haason Reddick. But, as a team, things just didn't work out.
The strategy is different now, but the Jets didn't completely move on from veteran pieces added over the last few years.
Jets next move? New York still facing question in wide receiver room ahead of regular season
A good chunk of the old guard is gone. Especially players with close ties to Rodgers. The Jets brought Rodgers to town and then filled the roster with players who he played with in the past and had experience with, like Adams. But, he wasn't the only receiver brought to town for that purpose.
Allen Lazard was also signed in part because of his experience with Rodgers. When the team was moving on from Rodgers, Adams, and others, Lazard was given permission to seek a trade. He's still with the team, though. So, why is that the case? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt suggested that the No. 1 reason he's still here is his blocking.
"In addition to the offensive line, Glenn made it a point to add (and bring back) wide receivers with a willingness to get in the mix and block in the running game," Rosenblatt said. "It was the first thing that came out of Glenn’s mouth in March when he was asked why they signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and the No. 1 reason the Jets (surprisingly) brought back Allen Lazard. Glenn has also emphasized how impressed he’s been with tight end Mason Taylor’s blocking ability in camp — and backup Jeremy Ruckert’s primary role will likely be as a blocker too.
"The expression 'no block, no rock' might as well be painted on the walls of the wide receiver room. 'Receivers gotta be able to block,' said wide receiver Tyler Johnson. 'You gotta do the dirty work.'"
