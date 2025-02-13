Jets Already Linked To 2 Potential Options To Replace Aaron Rodgers
There's going to be a lot of chatter about the New York Jets' quarterback room over the next few weeks.
With the team announcing that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, it's fair to wonder what is next for the team. New York has Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis with the team currently, but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the team is "expected to pursue" another option and mentioned Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields as potential options.
"It's unclear if Rodgers will continue his legendary career," Cimini said. "He said at the end of the season that he needed some time to decide on whether to play a 21st season. His departure leaves a gaping hole at quarterback. Still under contract are veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, 35, and 2024 fifth-round draft pick Jordan Travis, who sat out last season as he recovered from a gruesome leg injury at Florida State.
"The Jets are expected to pursue a veteran, either in trade or in free agency. Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields are possible options as the Jets look to rebuild the position."
Cousins spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons, but it was a tumultuous year. He was slowed down by injuries and didn't make it through the year as the team's starter.
Fields spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and started the first six games of the season. He was 4-2 over that stretch and looked good, but the team turned over the starting job to Russell Wilson for the remainder of the season.
More NFL: Jets Star Sauce Gardner Laughs Off Ridiculous Trade Suggestion