Jets Star Sauce Gardner Laughs Off Ridiculous Trade Suggestion
The National Football League offseason is here and that means there's going to be plenty of speculation and rumors about how each team can make changes throughout the offseason.
Some of the speculation will make sense, but a good chunk of it won't. It's going to be a long offseason and the New York Jets are going to be one of the most talked-about teams in football. The Jets already have made it known that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers and there's plenty of other tough decisions that the team is going to have to make.
Two players who will be interesting to follow this offseason are cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Both are stars in their own right and are eligible for contract extensions. While this is the case, there has been speculation about both of their futures in New York. It wouldn't make much sense for the Jets to trade either this offseason, but there has been chatter about deals.
Gardner has a good sense of humor, though, and laughed off a fan's odd trade suggestion on social media. A fan went to social media and speculated that the Jets should trade Gardner for Kirk Cousins and called it "rumors." The 24-year-old shared the post with the caption: "the rumors" with a laughing emoji.
There are no "rumors" about the Jets flipping Gardner for Cousins and frankly a deal of that nature wouldn't make any sense whatsoever. Gardner surely will find his name in various chatter throughout the offseason, but there's no reason at all that New York should even consider letting him go. He even shared another post that said he and Wilson should be a part of the team's long-term plans.
