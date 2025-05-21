Jets Already Living Up To Aaron Glenn's Challenge
It's a new era with the New York Jets and things have gotten off to a hot start.
Aaron Glenn took over as the team's head coach this offseason and made it clear early on that one of his biggest goals is changing the culture in the organization. The Jets cut ties with a handful of guys and brought some intriguing additions to the team as well.
OTAs kicked off for the organization this week and Glenn made it clear that he's happy with where the team is at while speaking to the media.
"You don't totally develop a culture," Glenn said. "That's always ongoing. To me, the real sign of where your culture is really starting to get real is is when adversity hits. We haven't hit any adversity. The only thing I do know is that we have a lot of guys here. All of our guys here. And that tells me one thing, our guys are buying in and believe.
"Because they don't have to be here because it's not mandatory. When I look at culture right now at this point, I look at how many guys are showing up and how are they working. Right now, it tells me these guys want to work. So that's what I'm looking at and think it's a really good thing right now with our guys."
The Jets had 100 percent participation on Tuesday and Glenn said his expectation was that the team was at that number again or at least very close to it on Wednesday. OTAs aren't mandatory for the entire roster right now, but the Jets
This is a different vibe than in New York last year. We'll see if it translates to wins on the field in 2025, but the Glenn era is at least off to a hot start.
