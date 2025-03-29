Jets Among 'Best Fits' For Fast-Rising Prospect
The New York Jets have a lot of talent to be excited about right now.
Things obviously didn't work out in 2024 for the Jets, but they still have plenty of talent and added more already this offseason, like Justin Fields and Josh Reynolds among others. The Jets still have more work to do and the upcoming National Football League Draft is going to be interesting for the team.
The quarterback position specifically will be intriguing. New York signed Fields to a two-year deal and he's just 26 years old. If things work out, he could be the quarterback of the future for the team. But, what if things don't work out? It makes sense to add a young guy.
A guy who has been heavily linked to New York is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. He's one of the most red-hot prospects out there right now ahead of the draft. Some even have speculated that he could be picked early in the first round, although he seems more likely to be a second round guy.
Could the Jets get him? Who knows at this point. But, USA Today's Ayrton Ostly did list the Jets among the "best fits" for him.
"New York Jets," Ostly said."The Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency but only to a two-year contract. It's far from a long-term promise that he'll be the answer at the position. They're likely in the running for a quarterback this draft.
"New York's new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand came to the Jets with Aaron Glenn from Detroit. Last season, the Lions led the league in play action pass attempts at 220. The gap from them in first to the Rams in second (50 attempts) equals the gap from the Rams to the Dolphins in 12th. If they keep with a similar philosophy on offense, Dart could have a good foundation of understanding to build upon as he develops in time."
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Pair Justin Fields With Breakout Star