Jets Announce 7 Roster Cuts, Including Quarterback
The New York Jets are hard at work right now preparing for the 2025 National Football League season.
New York cut six players on Saturday ahead of the Aug. 26 deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.
"The Jets on Saturday announced they have waived six players: CB Mario Goodrich, T Samuel Jackson, TE Neal Johnson, WR Dymere Miller, DT Fatorma Mullbah, and WR Ontaria 'Pokey' Wilson," team reporter Eric Allen announced. "...The Jets must reduce their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. They will also be able to build a practice squad of 16 players (or 17 if a player is part of the International Pathway Program)."
The Jets followed up by cutting seven more players on Sunday, including quarterback Adrian Martinez, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Jets continue shaking up the roster ahead of Aug. 26 deadline
"The Jets have released seven players, including QB Adrian Martinez. It leaves rookie Brady Cook as QB3 (for now). The list: LB Jamin Davis, DE Michael Fletcher, T Liam Forandel, TE Zach Kuntz, DB Tanner McCalister, and RB Lawrance Toafili."
Jets team reporter Eric Allen confirmed the news.
"The Jets have released veteran LB Jamin Davis and waived six players: QB Adrian Martinez, DE Michael Fletcher, T Liam Forandel, TE Zack Kuntz, DB Tanner McCalister, and RB Lawrance Toafili," Allen said. "Davis (6-4 234) re-signed with the Jets in March and registered 6 tackles and 1 sack in preseason action. A 2021 first-round pick (No.19) by the Commanders out of Kentucky, Davis was claimed by the Jets off waivers on Dec. 31, 2024. He played nine games last season split between Washington (5) and Minnesota (4), totaling 18 tackles (12 solo) and 1 sack while taking 106 defensive snaps."
Of the moves, the most interesting certainly is Martinez. He was duking it out with Brady Cook for the No. 3 quarterback spot on the roster behind Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Cook ended up winning the competition, though, and now Martinez is heading to the open market.