Jets Longshot Has Real Shot At 53-Man Roster
The New York Jets have to make a lot of decisions over the next couple of days.
New York already got the ball moving on Saturday by releasing six players ahead of roster cut-down day.
"The Jets on Saturday announced they have waived six players: CB Mario Goodrich, T Samuel Jackson, TE Neal Johnson, WR Dymere Miller, DT Fatorma Mullbah, and WR Ontaria 'Pokey' Wilson," team reporter Eric Allen announced. "...The Jets must reduce their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. They will also be able to build a practice squad of 16 players (or 17 if a player is part of the International Pathway Program)."
There's still a lot of work to do before the deadline on Tuesday. There are plenty of guys who have been on the roster bubble that you've likely heard about. Wide receiver Malachi Corley is someone who is up in the air right now, although the reports haven't been great for him.
Another guy who is up in the air right now is undrafted rookie receiver Jamaal Pritchett. He has put the Jets on notice and although he doesn't have a guaranteed roster spot, head coach Aaron Glenn noted that he has "put himself in position" for a potential role, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
Will the Jets undrafted receiver end up making the roster?
"Aaron Glenn was asked about guys that fight their way onto the roster in the preseason finale. He shouted out Jamaal Pritchett: 'I can’t say he’s a lock but he put himself in position to see where he fits,'" Rosenblatt shared.
Glenn also shouted out Pritchett after the team's final preseason game for his resilience.
"That's what this league is about," Glenn said. "We can sit there and talk about the fumble that he had, but you look at the plays he made after that. Again, resilient. We're not down on that player. It happens in this league. You don't want it to happen, right, and you coach him on the mistake. But, again, he's the type of player that goes right back out there and goes and makes plays. That's intriguing."
