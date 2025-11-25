Jets Insider Opens Door To Second Quarterback Change

The New York Jets have already made a quarterback change once this season.

After weeks of rumors, the Jets made a change turning from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. It was more of the same in the sense that the Jets lost, but the passing attack did have more juice. Taylor threw for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Baltimore.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets already have made one change

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) looks to pass as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) defends during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Taylor is the expected starter moving forward for New York. But, could another change come this season? ESPN's Rich Cimini said the idea of turning the job over to undrafted rookie Brady Cook at some point this season "sounds like a possibility."

"A lot of fans are interested in knowing if rookie quarterback Brady Cook, on the practice squad, will see game action this season. It sounds like a possibility, though not any time soon," Cimini wrote. "Glenn said they have a plan for Cook, adding, 'And who knows? We'll see what happens as the season progresses. I'm not promising anything, but he knows exactly what his role is when it comes to this team.'

"Cook, undrafted out of Missouri, played 77 snaps in the preseason, beating out Adrian Martinez for the practice squad job. He's known as a quick processor with good mobility but limited arm strength. Fans are always intrigued by the unknown, and their desperation for a quarterback has made Cook a popular guy these days. He certainly has a name -- 'Brady' -- that makes you think anything is possible."

In Cook's final season at Missouri in 2024, he threw for 2,535 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions in 12 games played. Those aren't explosive numbers, but are solid. In 2023, he threw for 3,317 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games played.

In the preseason, Cook went 25-of-38 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while winning the job behind Taylor and Fields.

More NFL: Jets Rookie Starter Looks Like Franchise Building Block