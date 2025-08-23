Jets Country

Jets Announce Flurry of Roster Moves; Waive 2 Rookies

The Jets are cutting to 53 players...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; General view of a New York Jets helmet prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have made a lot of huge decisions in the offseason to prepare their 53 players for a better season in 2025 than they had in 2024.

They cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in favor of Justin Fields. While Fields hasn't looked like a superstar, he's been a breath of fresh air compared to the drama and headaches that came with Rodgers. Fields has a much higher upside if he can put the pieces together, too.

Besides that, the Jets added Aaron Glenn at head coach. Glenn brings a new energy and a defensive mindset to New York that it desperately needs.

On Saturday, the Jets announced a slew of moves in an effort to cut their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline.

Jets announce slew of roster moves; waive six players

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

"The Jets on Saturday announced they have waived six players: cornerback Mario Goodrich, offensive tackle Samuel Jackson, tight end Neal Johnson, wide receiver Dymere Miller, defensive tackle Fatorma Mullbah and wide receiver Ontaria 'Pokey' Wilson," Jets reporter and senior writer Eric Allen wrote shortly after the moves were made. "The Jets must reduce their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. They will also be able to build a practice squad of 16 players (or 17 if a player is part of the International Pathway Program)."

Mario Goodrich was claimed off waivers earlier this preseason, but he never impressed for the Jets. Dymere Miller and Pokey Wilson were intriguing options to be the final wide receiver on the roster. Miller could have fit as a kick returner and there's still a chance he lands on the practice squad. Wilson also has a lot of untapped potential.

None of these moves should come as a surprise to any Jets fans. These were a lot of moves that were easy to predict, but the coming moves should be the intriguing ones. As the team gets closer to 53 players, the tough decisions, including a potential Malachi Corley cut, will be made. The next few days will be very interesting in New York.

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

