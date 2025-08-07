Jets Announce Justin Fields, Starters Preseason Decision
The New York Jets will play their first of three preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 9th against the Green Bay Packers.
As the game has gotten closer, one question that has been out there is whether or not the Jets will play their starters. Over the last few years, New York had done so sparingly. Recently, Jets quarterback Justin Fields made it clear that he's hoping to see some action.
"I think we need to at least see the field each and every game," Fields said. “I think that will be good for our team, it will be good for (Tanner Engstrand) in the in-game stuff, it will be good for me, the guys on offense. I don’t think, I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason, but I don’t think that’s the case for us. Just because of the new team, new offense, and stuff like that. So, that’s kind of how I feel about the situation."
The question has been floating around since about whether or not the starters will see time and head coach Aaron Glenn made the team's stance clear on Thursday.
Jets announce when Justin Fields will get first NY game action
Glenn addressed the question on Thursday in his media availability, as shared on social media by the team.
"We're playing," Glenn said. "We're playing. I can't tell you how much, guys are going to play. That's going to factor in on how the game goes. But, we're playing because I want to play. That's the reason."
There you have it. If you're looking to see Fields' debut in a Jets jersey or just want to see any other New York starter in action, tune into the teams' preseason opener on Saturday. The game has kick off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on the road.
There's a real argument that this is the right call. If someone gets hurt, then there surely will be some sort of outcry. But, this is a completely new team with a brand new system. Even getting a few snaps or series in is important. The Jets have been working each day to implement Engstrand's offense but nothing comes close to real, game action. Although we likely won't see Fields and the other starters in there for long on Saturday, we are expected to see them at least for a bit against Green Bay.