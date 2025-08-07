Jets RB Breece Hall Shares 3-Word Cryptic Message
Things are heating up with the New York Jets right now.
It's been a long offseason but there's finally an end in sight. The Jets will return to the playing field for a real game on Aug. 9th to take on the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener. This will be the Jets' first game since Week 18 last season against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 5th. It's been a long time coming, but finally fans will get their first look at this new-look roster.
Fans won't get a clear look at how this young roster will be utilized because the starters won't play the entire game, but it's at least a step in the right direction.
The preseason games will be a way to settle some of the team's roster battles and question marks. For example, the running back room. The team has been clear that Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis will all be used. Hall has been praised left and right and the team has made it specifically clear that he's going to be heavily used in the passing game. Allen could see a heavy workload rushing, but we'll see. It's unclear how Davis will be used.
We likely won't get a clear view about the running back usage until Week 1 at the earliest, but Hall took to social media with a brief message on Thursday.
Is Jets RB Breece Hall hinting at anything ahead of preseason action?
Hall took to social media with a brief, three-word message: "Time will tell," Hall said.
Earlier in the offseason, there was questions about Hall's future in New York. The Jets made it clear they weren't moving on from him. The trade speculation got out of hand. Most of it began after head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that he wants to utilize more of a committee approach. Some took this as a slight and a hint of some sort of deal. But, that's not the case. Take a look at the Detroit Lions' running back room, where Glenn is coming form.
Keeping David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs fresh by utilizing both of their talents has taken the Lions' offense to another level. Utilizing Hall and Allen together could be lethal. Hall noted earlier in the offseason he wanted to prove each day that he's the guy. We'll see what happens.