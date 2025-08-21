Jets Announce Season-Ending Injury; Harrison Phillips Trade
Thursday certainly was a busy day for the New York Jets.
New York swung two trades on Wednesday and so there was a lot of work to get done on Thursday to make all of the moves official. Late in the afternoon on Thursday, the Jets announced the trade with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire Harrison Phillips became official and in the process also announced that defensive lineman Rashad Weaver is being placed on the Injured Reserve and the official releases of Phidarian Mathis and Ryan Cooper, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
The Jets officially announced the addition of Harrison Phillips
"The Jets continued to bolster their interior defensive line Thursday, acquiring DT Harrison Phillips from the Vikings," Allen said. "The team also acquired a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the Vikings in exchange for sixth-round picks in 2026 and '27. The Green and White also placed DL Rashad Weaver on injured reserve, released DT Phidarian Mathis and waived/injured CB Bump Cooper. Phillips (6-3, 307) started 17 games for Minnesota last season, tallying 56 tackles, 2 sacks, a career-high 4 pass defenses and 1 fumble. The 2024 team captain started the 'Vikes wild card game against the Cardinals and registered 3 tackles.
"Making 17 starts in 2023, Phillips, 29, set career highs with 92 tackles and 3 sacks. Last September, Harrison, who started all 51 regular season contests with Minnesota from 2022-24, signed a three-year extension with the Vikings. Phillips, a third-round pick (No. 96 overall) of the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft, played a depth role in Buffalo his first three pro seasons while appearing in 31 contests and making 56 tackles."
ESPN's Rich Cimini followed up and noted that Weaver is headed to the season-ending IR.
"Official: The Jets announced the Harrison Phillips trade," Cimini said. "They get: Phillips + 2027 7th round pick. Vikings get: 2026 6th round pick + 2027 6th round pick. Also: DE Rashad Weaver placed on season-ending IR; CB Bump Cooper was waived/injured; DT Phidarian Mathis release confirmed.
Defensive tackle has been a position of need for the Jets and they responded with not just one trade, but two. Now, they immediately appear to be in a better place on paper. There's still a few weeks to go until the regular season kicks off Sept. 7th against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Is this it for additions for New York this offseason?
