Jets Planning Blockbuster After Browns, Vikings Trades?
The New York Jets swung two separate trades on Wednesday, but they may not be done yet.
Reports started to surface on Wednesday morning that the Jets are looking to add a wide receiver into the mix. The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared on social media that the Jets are among a trio of teams looking for receivers along with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.
"The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls," Russini said.
This got the conversation going. Immediately, speculation started to pick up about who the Jets could target. But, a few hours later, the Jets did make a trade, but not for a receiver. New York landed defensive tackle Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns. New York didn't stop there, though. Shortly afterward, the Jets made another trade, for another defensive tackle and landed Harrison Phillips from the Vikings.
Could the Jets be preparing for another trade?
New York swung two separate trades for defensive tackles while giving up two sixth-round picks and also bringing a seventh-round pick back. The Jets also agreed to a pick swap with the Vikings. All in all, that's great value on paper.
Are the Jets done? With the reports out there about New York looking for a receiver, it seems like a safe bet that the Jets are at least still looking. On Wednesday, there was a receiver trade with the New Orleans Saints getting second-year receiver Devaughn Vele for a fourth and seventh-round pick. The Philadelphia Eagles recently landed John Metchie III as well.
The top receiver potentially on the trade block right now is Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders. There's been speculation out there that Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs isn't safe on the roster. Right now, the Jets have plenty of cap space and didn't sacrifice any early draft capital for the defensive tackles.
The Jets are already in a better place after the deals on Wednesday. Is a receiver trade next?
