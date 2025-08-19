Jets Get Good News On Star Trio; Sauce Gardner Update
The New York Jets returned to the practice field on Tuesday and fans should be fired up about it.
New York has notably been dealing with a handful of injuries throughout camp so far. The Jets have lost some firepower but got some back on Tuesday. Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams are two guys who have been missing practice due to injuries. Gardner and Williams both have been dealing with calf injuries.
There was some initial fear when the two went down. That's always going to happen when big-name players like this go down. But, they both returned to practice on Tuesday and they weren't the only ones. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that Gardner and Williams returned to go along with Jermaine Johnson II.
"Looks like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson are all practicing today," Rosenblatt said.
The Jets must be happy after wild day of injury returns on Tuesday
Johnson is working his way back after a torn Achilles prematurely ended his 2024 season after two games. What a day for returns. Throughout training camp, you'll always hear about injuries. That sometimes mean players returning and other times people going down with said injuries. There is always a ton of injuries throughout the summer in part because after a long offseason, team are fully getting back into the mix. Even with that being said, it has seeemed the Jets have been hit harder than usual with injuries.
But, all three Pro Bowlers are back on the practice field. It also was shared that rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas also returned to practice after dealing with a shoulder injury, as shared by the NY Daily News' Antwan V. Staley.
"Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas (shoulder) also had returned to practice," Staley said.
Jets fans can let out a sigh of relief. With all of the injury news piling up out there, fans likely couldn't ask for a better day of returns. Right now, there is still one more preseason game remaining before all eyes turn to the regular season and a Week 1 date with Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It has been a roller coaster of a few weeks, but the Jets are closer to full strength right now and are trending in the right direction with training camp starting to wind down.
