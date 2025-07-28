Jets Avoid Disaster; Justin Fields Returns To Practice
New York Jets fans don't have to worry. Justin Fields is back.
There was a moment of fear last week. Fields suffered a dislocated toe in practice. When reports popped up on social media about Fields being removed from practice last week, unsurprisingly that sent a shockwave through New York.
Jets fans have gotten used to some heartbreak. Adding Fields to the franchise was the team's most exciting move of the offseason. But, just two years ago the Jets obviously added another exciting quarterback. New York brought Aaron Rodgers to town and his first game with the franchise led to a torn Achilles and ended his season pretty much before it began.
With Fields going down last week, there were flashbacks to Rodgers' injury, but reports quickly shut down the noise and shared that he had a dislocated toe and avoided anything serious. It was shared that Fields was day-to-day and fortunately, he returned to practice on Monday morning. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared that Fields participated in 11-on-11 drills and appeared to be full go.
"Justin Fields is participating in 11 on 11. Appears he’s a full go," Rosenblatt said.
It's not much, but after the issues over the last few years, it's certainly a positive sign. The 2025 season pretty much hinges on Fields taking a step in the right direction. Fortunately, he's back on the field. No need to be worried right now about the young signal-caller.