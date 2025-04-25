Jets Avoided 'Very Risky Move' By Drafting Armand Membou At No. 7 Overall
The New York Jets may have avoided a huge risk by taking Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick.
Membou was one of two players New York was reportedly considering at No. 7, with Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren being the other option.
According to Locked On Jets podcast host John Butchko, however, taking Warren would have been the wrong move.
“Tyler Warren at (No. 7) … I mean, that was a little rich for my blood,” Butchko said in a new episode of Locked On Jets that aired Friday morning.
“Any tight end going at seven, it's a very, very risky move because tight end is a position (where) unless you're getting a guy who's like top five at his position (in the NFL), it really does (become) difficult to justify the seventh overall pick.”
“If you draft a tackle and he's just like average and he can lock down the tackle spot for eight to 10 years, that's something that's worth the seventh overall pick because even average tackle play in this league is something that comes with a lot of value.”
“You know, you get an average tackle who hits free agency, he gets a lot of money. Average tight ends hit free agency, they don't get a lot of money.”
“And for Tyler Warren to really justify that pick … he had to be a guy who would have the same impact as a Pro Bowl wide receiver.”
Warren ended up being selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 14 overall pick. Interestingly, Warren wasn’t even the first tight end taken in the draft. That honor belongs to Michigan TE Colston Loveland, whom the Chicago Bears selected at No. 10 overall.
Perhaps Warren will defy expectations and Butchko’s forecast, becoming one of the game’s best five tight ends immediately.
But that outcome isn’t likely, and New York is over the moon about having snagged Membou.
