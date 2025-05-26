Jets 'Biggest Question' Remaining Identified
The New York Jets have had a strong offseason so far but there is one big question ahead of them.
New York has added some serious talent this offseason but will it take care of guys like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner? The Jets star duo are both eligible for extensions and Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker called this the "biggest question" remaining for the Jets before the 2025 season kicks off.
"New York Jets: How will expiring contracts/extensions be managed? As the Aaron Glenn era begins in Florham Park, the Jets are in a transient state from a roster perspective, with real talent on the team but not enough to be great," Locker said. "The good news is that several former top picks have blossomed into great players, but the problem is determining how to approach that financially.
"New general manager Darren Mougey picked up the fifth-year options on cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge defender Jermaine Johnson, but Gardner (league-best 91.9 PFF coverage grade since 2022) and Wilson (73.5-plus PFF receiving grade in all three pro seasons) are frontrunners to receive longer-term extensions.
"The next order of business is determining what to do with pending free agent Alijah Vera-Tucker, who finally stayed healthy and performed admirably (77.7 PFF overall grade) in 2024. John Simpson (77.3 PFF overall grade) and Breece Hall (62.0 PFF overall grade) are also both on expiring deals, although New York possesses just over $38 million in cap space for 2026, according to Over the Cap."
If the Jets are going to get extensions done, it makes sense to do so in June. ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that the Jets' cap will get a significant boost with Aaron Rodgers and CJ Mosley's hits going down after June 1.
