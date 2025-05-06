Jets’ Justin Fields Early Reviews Overwhelmingly One-Sided
The New York Jets are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the AFC in 2025.
New York has a new head coach, general manager, starting quarterback, and plenty more. The Jets have had a lot of turnover and the addition of Justin Fields is the biggest. How have things been so far? Everything so far has been pretty positive. For example, the Jets opted against drafting a quarterback -- which can be viewed as a clear commitment to the young quarterback. Head coach Aaron Glenn recently talked about their commitment to him, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Listen, we want to surround Justin with good skill players, along with a good offensive line," Glenn said. "So any time you can do that within any offense, with any quarterback, man, that's an A-plus. So that's the plan, it's always been the plan, and that's something that we've talked about before. Let him be a quarterback and surround him with good players."
Clearly, Fields has shown Jets officials something to give them hope. Cimini also shared that the team believes he already has improved from the pocket and can take another step forward in New York.
"Jets officials believe Fields has improved from the pocket and will continue to make advancements in their system, with Glenn hinting that perhaps he wasn't utilized properly in the past," Cimini shared.
Fields is just 26 years old and is someone who could have a big turnaround in 2025. Over the last few years, guys like Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield have made big turnarounds after being given up on. Fields is younger than all three of these guys and shouldn’t be counted out yet. One thing that should stand out as well is the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted him back as well. There's buzz about Aaron Rodgers right now, but that's only after they missed out on a reunion. He clearly has some fans around the league right now and can have a big year in 2025.