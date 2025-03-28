Jets Blockbuster Deal Given Surprising Grade
The New York Jets clearly had a need at quarterback this offseason and they filled the hole.
New York cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and quickly was linked to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. There was a clear tie as he played college football with Garrett Wilson and was arguably the most intriguing free agent quarterback.
He ended up landing a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets. It's a great move and now the Jets have a 26-year-old duel-threat quarterback with all of the upside in the world. While this is the case, ESPN's Seth Walder gave the deal a "B" grade.
"Grade: B," Walder said. "Heading into free agency, Fields was the quarterback that I was most intrigued by because of his untapped potential. If I'm a team with a quarterback vacancy, that's the type of player I want. I've been a Fields skeptic in the past. From 2021 to 2023, Fields ranked 31st, 15th and 23rd in QBR, respectively. In limited time with the Steelers last season, Fields recorded a 50.8 QBR that would have ranked 23rd had he qualified -- one spot behind teammate Russell Wilson...
"Of course, not being able to take the starting job from Wilson is a red flag, as is the fact that he was available for only a sixth-round pick via trade last year. The price is more than I thought it would be, which is why the grade isn't higher. The most likely result is that the Jets burn $30 million for one season of Fields. But even if that scenario comes to pass, I still make this move if I'm the Jets, because it means 2025 has quarterback upside without them having to force a draft pick on a QB to get it."
