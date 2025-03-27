Jets Investing Up To $5 Million In 8-Year NFL Veteran
There has been a lot of chatter recently about the New York Jets' wide receiver room recently and the team made another addition on Thursday.
New York recently landed Tyler Johnson and now reportedly are signing eight-year National Football League veteran Josh Reynolds, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Jets are signing FA WR Josh Reynolds today, sources say, and he gets a one-year deal worth up to $5M," Rapoport said. "Reynolds played for the (Denver Broncos) last year, and GM Darren Mougey is more than familiar. Also recently spent time with the (Jacksonville Jaguars), (Detroit Lions), and (Tennessee Titans)."
There's more work to be done, but Reynolds is a solid veteran to bring in to add depth at a low price point. Last year, he only was able to appear in nine games with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 13 catches for 194 yards.
In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games with the Detroit Lions and had 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns. If he could get back to that level of production for the Jets in 2025, he would be a solid No. 2 or No. 3 receiver behind Garrett Wilson.
The NFL Draft is quickly approaching and could give the Jets an opportunity to land a new, young playmaker. If the Jets were to get another receiver there to go along with Wilson, Reynolds, Johnson, and maybe Allen Lazard if they don't cut him they could be trending in the right direction.