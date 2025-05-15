Steelers Thoughts On Jets’ Justin Fields Revealed By Insider
The New York Jets have Justin Fields as the team’s starting quarterback and now know who they will be facing in Week 1.
New York will face off against Fields’ former team the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets are going to welcome Pittsburgh to town and Fields will get a shot at revenge against his former team. They only gave him six starts last year before benching him for Russell Wilson although he went 4-2 over that span and looked like a different player.
While this is the case, it certainly seems like the team liked him. Bleacher Report/Underdog's Jesse Palmer revealed that Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith "really wanted" to bring back Fields this offseason, as transcribed by Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora.
"Arthur Smith and Justin Fields will share a stadium come Week 1," Kozora said. "But not for the same side. While Pittsburgh waits for clarity on who its 2025 starter will be, Smith wanted it to be the quarterback who opened the 2024 season as the Steelers’ starter. Bleacher Report/Underdog Fantasy reporter James Palmer shared that nugget of information Wednesday.
“I will say this. Arthur Smith really wanted (Justin Fields) to stay in Pittsburgh,” Palmer said during a Bleacher Report Q&A session. "He thought he could get him some playoff wins. That’s what Arthur Smith thought of Justin Fields."
This certainly should be a positive sign for Jets fans. If Pittsburgh thought that highly of Fields, maybe he could end up surprising people in New York.
