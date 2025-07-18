Jets Break Silence On Garrett Wilson Decision
The New York Jets are keeping Garrett Wilson around for the foreseeable future.
New York inked Wilson to a long-term, four-year extension and made it official on Thursday. After the deal became official, general manager Darren Mougey talked about the move and why Wilson was someone the team wanted to keep around, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"In addition to being a dynamic playmaker, he exemplifies what it means to be a player on our team. This agreement also represents the unwavering commitment of our ownership to win," Cimini shared.
Wilson has had a historic start to his NFL career in New York. He’s the only player in team history to begin his career with three straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. The Jets found a superstar and clearly they don’t want to let him go and have done just what they said they would. The Jets have had a great offseason to this point and this is another example.
The Jets didn't stop with Wilson and also inked Sauce Gardner to a long-term extension as well. These two are the Jets' building blocks into the future. New York has a young and exciting roster led by new head coach Aaron Glenn and now have secured arguably the No. 1 cornerback and a top 10 receiver for years to come. It has been a long offseason for the Jets, but it has been a good one so far.
