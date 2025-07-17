Ex-Jets WR Surprise Announces Retirement After 8 Years
One former New York Jets wide receiver is hanging up his cleats.
Mike Williams played eight years in the National Football League and flashed impressive talent, but injuries piled up throughout the years. He spent the first seven years of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the New York Jets in 2024.
Williams played nine games with the Jets and then was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he also saw time in nine games.
Now, Williams is going off into retirement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
"Sources: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams’ agent Tory Dandy informed the team last night that, after eight seasons, his client is retiring from the NFL," Schefter said. "Williams walks away from the game at age 30."
The Chargers shortly after confirmed the news with a photo of Williams.
Williams will finish his career with 5,104 receiving yards, 330 receptions, and 32 touchdowns in 106 games played. He had two different seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving and now will hang up his cleats despite re-joining the Charges this offseason.
When New York brought Williams to town last year, there was hope that he could be a solid No. 2 playmaker behind Garrett Wilson. There was some drama with Aaron Rodgers and things unfortunately didn’t work out. Now, none of that matters. Hopefully, he finds whatever he is looking for in retirement and everything is alright for the 30-year-old.
