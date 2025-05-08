Jets 'Breakout Candidate' Isn't Who You'd Expect
We're at a point in the offseason in which the majority of major transactions likely are behind us.
There are a lot of guys still looking for homes in free agency, but there isn't going to be the same type of mad dash for guys like when free agency initially opened up. The NFL Draft is behind us as well. There will be other moves for sure, but over the next few months the biggest things to look out for will be actual football. From minicamps and OTAs to eventually training camp, soon enough we'll get a real look at what offseason changes have brought.
The New York Jets are going to be a fascinating team to follow with head coach Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey heading into their first season with the franchise. There already have been a lot of moves made, like signing Justin Fields or drafting Armand Membou. There's a lot of young talent on this team and they already feel underrated.
With the NFL Draft now behind us, Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri made a list of "breakout candidates" for each team. The easy answer would be Fields, but that's not who Macri went with. Instead, they mentioned offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.
"New York Jets: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu," Macri said. "The 11th overall pick in 2024 became a consistent full-time starter at left tackle in Week 11 of his rookie year after moving around the offensive line prior to that. He was set to continue in that role until he suffered an injury in Week 16. During that stretch, Fashanu earned a 75.0 pass-blocking grade, the best mark on the team. Fashanu received some help on the other side with the team drafting Armand Membou seventh overall to play right tackle, helping Fashanu stay locked into the left side where he was most effective last season."
He was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jets but had an odd start to his young career. He's in line to start right away in 2025 and should be a big piece for the team.