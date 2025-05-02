Jets' Breece Hall Projected For Career Year In 2025
There have been some people out there who have been quick to suggest a trade involving New York Jets star running back Breece Hall.
The 2025 National Football League Draft has come and pass and New York didn't make a move. Despite this, the speculation hasn't stopped at all. General manager Darren Mougey even specifically said that he hasn't had trade conversations with teams involving Hall. Despite this fact, some in the media have speculated some wild trades involving him. It doesn't seem likely at all right now that he will be moved.
Head coach Aaron Glenn said he wanted to use more of a commitee approach rather than a one-man approach. This isn't shocking. The Detroit Lions pretty much perfected this model with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs and that's where Glenn is coming. Some have used this to fuel wild chatter.
Hall is a 23-year-old back with all of the potential in the world and there's no reason to move him. It's significantly more likely that he will take the field with the new-look Jets when Week 1 comes around this fall. ESPN's Mike Clay even projected a career year on the way for him in 2025.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Aaron Rodgers:
14 games played, 237 rushing attempts, 1,047 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns
43 receptions, 369 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns
Wouldn't this be a way to silence the trade noise out there? If these projections were to come true, Hall would set a new career-high in rushing yards. His receiving numbers would take a hit, but Clay is only projecting 14 games worth or production, which is somewhat surprising. He appeared in 16 games last year and 17 games in 2023.
More NFL: Jets 20-Year-Old Named 'Rookie To Watch'