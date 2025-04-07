Jets’ Breece Hall Shares Reaction To Wild Trade Speculation
The New York Jets have more than just two exciting young players on the roster.
Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson get most of the headlines, but Breece Hall was also selected in the 2022 NFL Draft class and has quickly become underrated. There’s been a lot of negative buzz about his 2024 season but he still finished with 1,359 yards from scrimmage (876 rushing and 483 receiving).
He’s only 23 years old and can be a really good piece for this offense. But, recently there’s been chatter about his future in part because head coach Aaron Glenn talked about the running back group as more of a committee rather just one guy.
This isn’t the most ground-breaking thing in the world seeing as he is coming from a Detroit Lions team that has found a way to get success from both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Both thrive and neither have to carry too big of a load.
Hall is a talented player who should be a part of the Jets’ future but trade speculation ran rampant this past weekend. So much so that Hall took to social media with a hilarious image. No words, just the following image.
There’s really no reason to trade Hall unless the team doesn’t see him as part of the future. He’s under contract for the 2025 season.
Things have slowed down across the league ahead of the NFL Draft and there’s definitely a lot of wild chatter out there.
