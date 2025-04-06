Jets Insider Reveals Surprising QB 'To Watch' For New York
The New York Jets have add one big-name quarterback this offseason with Justin Fields.
By now, you've probably heard a lot about him and the role he will play with the Jets. He's going to be the team's starter in 2025 and signed a two-year deal. If he can shine in 2025 and 2026, maybe he will be the long-term solution for New York as he's just 26 years old.
Tyrod Taylor is on the team but he isn't going to be the team's long-term starting solution as he is 35 years old.
There's been a lot of chatter about the upcoming National Football League Draft and how it could play a role in the team's long-term quarterback plans. It would be pretty surprising if the Jets were to use the No. 7 pick on a quarterback. There are more pressing holes that need to be filled. What about a later pick, though?
Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart has been a guy who has been brought up as a fit. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the Jets "value" quarterbacks who can run and called Dart one of the "prospects to watch" but another guy that stood out from Cimini was Jalen Milroe out of Alabama.
"No. 7. Fleet QBs wanted: It became clear in talking to (Aaron Glenn) that he values quarterbacks with mobility -- one of the qualities that attracted him to Justin Fields," Cimini said. "Applying that thinking to the draft, the prospects to watch include Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Tyler Shough (Louisville) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) -- all good runners. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand attended Shough's pro day."
Milroe's name hasn't been mentioned a lot so far this offseason for the Jets but he's an intriguing player. Last year he had 16 touchdown passes and 2,844 passing yards in 13 games. On top of this, he had 726 rushing yards and an eye-popping 20 rushing touchdowns. Those are some pretty wild rushing numbers. The passing numbers don't jump off the page but that 20 rushing touchdown number is not a typo. He's definitely worth a flier.
