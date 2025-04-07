Jets Bringing Breakout Star To New York For Visit: Report
The New York Jets have been meeting with plenty of exciting prospects over the last few weeks.
This is the case every year. The National Football League Draft is just over two weeks away from beginning and the Jets have met with plenty of prospects. Every team does this every year. Each team will obviously meet with more prospects than they will end up actually bringing to town.
Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported on Monday that the Jets are meeting with Washington State receiver Kyle Williams after a breakout year for an "official" top-30 visit.
"Kyle Williams/WR/Washington State on an official 30 visit to see the Jets today," Pauline said. "Woefully underrated and NFL-ready wide out graded as a day two pick by teams."
Williams had the best season of his five-year college career in 2024 with Washington State. He had career-highs across the board with 70 catches, 1,198 yards, and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. He's currently ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver prospect in this draft class by ESPN and the No. 105 overall prospect. Based on that, the Jets would likely need to use a third or fourth-round pick on him if they want him. That part is just speculation based off his prospect ranking.
Overall, the Jets have a clear need at receiver right now. Williams likely wouldn't be a No. 2 or even No. 3 option for the team in 2025. While this is the case, maybe he could be a solid depth pickup.
