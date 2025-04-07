Jets Insider Reveals Who NY Thinks Is ‘Steal’ Of Offseason
The New York Jets have had a different approach this offseason in comparison to the last few years.
New York made a handful of splash moves in recent years led of course by bringing Aaron Rodgers to town. The Jets haven't had good luck over the last few years in the standings, but they have been aggressive in free agency with big-name guys.
This year, things have been a little different. The Jets landed Justin Fields and that was the team's highest-profile move to this point. New York has made a handful of other moves, but it has clearly shifted its priorities to getting the roster younger, more athletic, and obviously cheaper. That doesn't mean the team hasn't added some serious talent, though.
For example, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the team thinks that landing 26-year-old offensive lineman Josh Myers on a one-year, $2 million deal was a "steal."
"The Jets think they got a steal in center Josh Myers (one year, $2 million), who started 56 games for the Green Bay Packers," Cimini said. "He's projected as a backup, but he could push incumbent Joe Tippmann, Glenn said. The Jets thought Myers would land a starting job somewhere. He fell through the cracks, which sometimes happens in free agency.
"His arrival doesn't mean the Jets will shake up the offensive line. There was speculation about Tippmann sliding to right guard and Alijah Vera-Tucker moving to right tackle, where there's no clear-cut starter, but they will remain in their current spots, (Darren Mougey) said."
The move probably is a steal. He's missed just one game over the last three years and started 56 games overall over the last four years. Landing a starting-caliber offensive lineman at just $2 million certainly is a good idea. Plus, he's just 26 years old.
This is a perfect example of how the Jets have operated this offseason. Myers is a legitimate starting-level player and the Jets were able to bring him in on a cheap deal. He's young and can help this team and if things don't work out, $2 million won't break the team's budget.
