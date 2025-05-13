Jets-Broncos Will Be Part Of NFL History In 2025
There's no doubt that the National Football League has been trying to grow the game across the world.
The NFL has been playing regular season games internationally since 2007. The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins faced off at Wembley Stadium in London, England for the first of many international clashes to come for the NFL. From 2007 through 2015, Wembley Stadium was the lone international stadium to host a regular season NFL game. From 2016 on ther have been other stadiums across Engand that have hosted NFL games.
In 2016, the league also expanded to begin having games played in Mexico and had games there from 2016-2022. The NFL began playing games in Germany in 2022 and Brazil in 2024. In 2025, the NFL will hold its first regular season games in Spain and and Ireland as well.
The league's international footprint has grown and there will be a record seven games internationally in 2025. The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will play a role in this as they will face off against one another in Week 6 action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"The Jets are returning to North London in 2025 and will host the Denver Broncos -- in Week 6 action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," Allen said. "The game will be televised on NFL Network and will kick off at 9:30 a.m. in New York. The international contest will mark the Jets' third game at Tottenham's stadium in five seasons. After dropping one-score decisions to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-17, last October, and the Atlanta Falcons, 27-20, in 2021, the Green & White will look to secure their second win in London and first at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home of the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur...
"The NFL will feature a record seven international games in 2025 with three in London: two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a third at Wembley Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will play a home game as part of a multi-year partnership. The NFL will also play regular-season games in São Paulo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena; in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park; at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., in Madrid, Spain; and in Berlin, Germany at the Olympic Stadium."
History is going to be made in 2025 and the Jets will play their part. Last year, they lost against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Will they have better luck in 2025 with Justin Fields under center?
