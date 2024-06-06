Jets' Brooklyn-Born Fifth-Round Running Back Fighting for Roster Spot?
He suffered a thigh injury during preseason play and never seemed to establish his footing as a rookie running back.
Israel Abanikanda, a regular season gameday inactive until Week 11, carried only 22 times for 70 rush yards for the 2023 New York Jets. As for his role in 2024, there appears to be some uncertainty.
With Breece Hall locked into the RB1 spot, the Jets proceeded to draft running backs in Rounds 4 and 5 this past April. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, a weight room warrior, has become somewhat of a social media darling for his physically-imposing stature and his promise to help extend Aaron Rodgers's career. South Dakota State's Isaiah Davis is another option to spell Hall and could fit as an RB3.
Next, New York added another variable to the running backs' room by signing reclamation project Tarik Cohen, a former All-Pro returner with scat back ability.
"And a guy like him, he's still young, obviously coming off his injuries, but we're excited to have him aboard," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh at an OTAs media availability.
Cohen, an undersized home-run hitter, seems to pose a direct threat to Abanikanda's role.
With Hall and the two rookies seemingly roster locks, there may not be enough room on the 53-man roster for Cohen and the Brooklyn-born Abanikanda. Multiple media reports have noted what seems to be a lack of reps for Abanikanda during open OTAs practices.
It's rare, however, to see a team give up on a fifth-round draft pick after only one season. Abanikanda's lack of blocking ability has made it increasingly difficult for him to earn snaps, especially on passing downs. Saleh has mentioned the need for improvement in that area.
Still, Abanikanda offers intrigue as an explosive change-of-pace ball carrier. Prior to his injury last summer, he rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown on 25 preseason carries.
With six running backs on the 90-man roster, New York could elect to keep four when cutting down to 53.
"Then our backs, Breece is Breece, but Izzy looks good. The two young rookies we drafted look really good. [Xazavian] Valladay looks good," said Saleh on May 29 in Florham Park. "So, it's an exciting offense, it's an exciting group, just a matter of creating an identity and sticking with it and being who we all know we can be."
Based upon his recent draft status, Abanikanda looks like the early favorite to snag the RB4 spot, but, in that case, he'll likely be a gameday inactive more often than not.