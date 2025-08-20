Jets-Browns Full Trade Details Revealed
Reports surfaced on Wednesday that the New York Jets are looking around and potentially interested in trading for a new wide receiver.
A few hours later the Jets did make a trade, but it wasn't for a pass-catcher. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported that the Jets and Cleveland Browns are coming together on a trade to send 23-year-old defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to New York along with a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round draft pick.
Trade: The Browns are sending DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a 2026 sixth-round pick," Oyefusi said. "Briggs wasn’t at practice, which just ended."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up and confirmed the report of the trade between New York and Cleveland for Briggs.
The Jets and Browns reportedly completed a trade on Wednesday
"The Browns have agreed to trade DT Jowon Briggs and a 2026 7th round pick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th round pick," Rapoport said.
This may not be a big-name trade on paper, but it is important. Defensive tackle has been a position of question for the Jets this offseason. New York signed three-time Super Bowl winner Derrick Nnadi this offseason in free agency, but there has been a lot of chatter that he isn't guaranteed a role on the roster. As 53-man roster projections have surfaced, Nnadi actually has been a popular name thrown around as a potential notable cut.
Acquiring another defensive tackle right now adds a little more fuel to that fire, although rosters won't be cut down until August 26th.
Briggs was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Cleveland and played in six games last year. He's just 23 years old and will be an Exclusive Rights Free Agent after the 2025 season. Again, this isn't a massive trade, but an important one. Over the next few days, it will be interesting to see if the Jets shake up the defensive tackle room even further. Plus, there still are those reports out there that the Jets want to add another wide receiver.
