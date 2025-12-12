Jets Fans’ Week 15 Guide (Beyond New York)

The New York Jets have an intriguing matchup coming up on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since Justin Fields was benched, some in the fanbase have been outspoken about how the team should give Brady Cook a chance to show what he can do under center before the season ends. They will get their wish on Sunday with the undrafted rookie starting in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor.

If you're a Jets fan, it'll be interesting to see if Cook can play well enough to warrant a spot with the team beyond the 2025 season. Both Fields and Taylor are up in the air and we'll likely see at least one quarterback move in the offseason. This is Cook's big chance to show what he can do.

There's more at play for the Jets than just one game, though. There are four games left in the regular season and each one will be under a microscope from an NFL Draft perspective. Right now, the Jets would have the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The teams in front of the Jets are the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and the Washington Commanders. Not all of these teams need a quarterback, like New York.

As Jets fans are preparing their weekend NFL watch plans, teams they should be keeping a close eye on are the Raiders, Browns, and Saints.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have Geno Smith under contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, but things clearly haven't gone Las Vegas' way in 2025. Even if they roll with Smith next season, it would be shocking if the Raiders didn't bring a young guy in as well if they finish with a high draft pick. Right now, the Raiders would have the No. 2 pick.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's quarterback room is all sorts of wild. Shedeur Sanders has looked like the real deal over the last few weeks. Maybe the Browns roll with him. They also have fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Also, the Browns obviously have Deshaun Watson. Who knows what this team is going to do?

New Orleans Saints

The Saints may have a quarterback of the future in rookie Tyler Shough. But New Orleans is still worth watching. It's no guarantee that the Saints will roll with Shough into the future. Regardless, worth a look.

