Jets Called ‘Best Team Fit’ For Dolphins Projected $60 Million Star
Will the New York Jets make any big splashes when free agency kicks off in March?
Most of the chatter about New York has been about the quarterback position but there is a lot more to talk about. The Jets could use a boost at safety this offseason. Because of this, NFL.com's Nick Shook called the Jets the "best team fit" for Miami Dolphins star safety Jevon Holland.
"Jevon Holland and the Dolphins seem to be headed in different directions, but that doesn’t diminish his value as an up-and-coming safety with an early chance to cash in and improve his on-field situation," Shook said. "A move north would pair Holland with Aaron Glenn, who is very familiar with life as a defensive back, and would give the Jets' new regime an ascending talent who could help return the teeth to the defense.
"Plus, poaching a young playmaker like Holland from a division rival would only further fuel the animosity shared among the three AFC East teams staring up at the Buffalo Bills."
Shook made a list of the "best team fits" for some of the top free agents heading to the open market. Holland arguably is the top safety who will be available this offseason. The 24-year-old appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins last year and finished the season with 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, and four passes defended.
He held opposing quarterbacks to a career-best 54.2 completion percentage. He was targeted 48 times -- the second-highest number of his four-year career -- but allowed just 26 catches for 321 yards.
Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $60 million across four years. This obviously is a lot, but he is the best safety on the open market. The Jets are familiar with Holland after facing off against him in the AFC East over the last four years. A deal would help the Jets while hurting the Dolphins. This idea absolutely is a win-win.
