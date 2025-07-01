Jets Called 'True Winners' Of Head-Scratching Steelers Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins just made a bold trade, but the New York Jets might be the ones celebrating.
As noted by The Jet Press’ Justin Fried, the deal has to have people inside the Jets organization — as well as fans — grinning.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins just pulled off one of the most stunning trades of the NFL offseason, but it might be the New York Jets who walk away as the true winners of the shocking swap,” Fried wrote.
“In a blockbuster deal that still doesn't feel real, Miami sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, along with a swap of 2027 Day 3 draft picks.”
“That’s two former All-Pros and one Pro Bowl tight end changing teams in a single transaction. … On the surface, it’s a win-now move for both teams. But the Dolphins’ side of the deal is a bit baffling, and from a Jets perspective, borderline hilarious. Miami just gutted its roster at two positions of need, and somehow walked away with a soon-to-be 29-year-old declining safety as the centerpiece of the return.”
“With a cornerback room that’s already in shambles and a tight end group that is likely the worst in football, the Dolphins look like a team trying to contend without the firepower to do it. And that’s fantastic news for the Jets.”
As Jets fans celebrate the trade, Dolphins fans are likely shaking their heads in confusion. While Ramsey is past his prime, he was still Miami’s best option at corner. It might be even harder for Miami’s front office to defend trading 29-year-old Smith, especially given the Dolphins’ remaining (far inferior) depth at tight end.
While the Dolphins getting Fitzpatrick is an obvious plus, this is still an odd trade. Perhaps more moves are coming for Miami.
But if the Dolphins don’t make any other deals to bolster their secondary, Jets superstar Garrett Wilson will be poised for breakout performances against Miami in 2025.
Say what you want about this trade, but as of now, it leaves the Dolphins vulnerable at multiple positions.
The Jets may have just improved their 2025 divisional outlook without lifting a finger.
