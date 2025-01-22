Jets Called 'Worst Landing Spot' For 35-TD Pro Bowl Quarterback
Who will be the New York Jets' starting quarterback in 2025?
The playoffs aren't even done yet so it's far too early to know. Realistically, we won't know the answer to this question for a few months so there will be plenty of speculation. The Jets have Aaron Rodgers under contract for the 2025 campaign but there has been a lot of questions about his future.
Will he retire this offseason? Who knows. If he does decide to play in 2025, will the Jets keep him? Another tough question.
There has already been chatter about the position in both scenarios. If the Jets were to move on from Rodgers, they would need to make a move. The top free-agent quarterback this upcoming offseason is going to be former Jets draft pick Sam Darnold. Although he will be the best option out there, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox called the Jets the "worst landing spot" for him.
"Worst Landing Spot: New York Jets," Knox said. "The New York Jets drafted Darnold with the third overall pick in 2018. He had three mostly underwhelming seasons in New York before the Jets traded him to the Carolina Panthers. The Jets are widely expected to move off of Aaron Rodgers this offseason and will be in the quarterback market if/when they do. However, returning to Gang Green should be at the very bottom of Darnold's wish list...
"If Darnold finds a new team in 2025, he'll already be expected to play like the Pro Bowler we saw for most of the 2024 season. That expectation will be enough of a burden in and of itself. Darnold does not need the added stress of being a quarterback on a second chance with a franchise starving for a long-term answer at quarterback."
This isn't the biggest shock in the world that someone would call the Jets the worst option for Darnold. Things didn't work out the first time in town. Darnold is coming off a season in which he had 35 touchdown passes, but it wouldn't be too shocking if he didn't want to come back.
